(KXNET) — It was a contentious back and forth, but North Dakota state lawmakers approved making room for corporate money on livestock farms.

House Bill 1371 allows dairy and hog producers to partner with a corporation and no longer fall under the definition of farming and ranching.

There are limits to the bill — majority owners must live in the state, and they can buy up to 640 acres.

They can also only have up to 10 shareholders, who all must be American citizens.

The bill passed with 70 votes and puts more limits in place than Senate Bill 2351, which passed in 2015.

“We need this investment to keep young farmers and ranchers and farm families operating with production animal ag in our state,” said Representative Paul Thomas.

“Because it does not address the corporations having multiple subsidiaries,” explained Representative Dawson Holle, “there are no safeguards in place. The new amendment has also gone through from having 160 acres to 640 acres.”

In 2016, voters in North Dakota rejected Senate Bill 2351 on the ballot.