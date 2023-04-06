(KXNET) — On Thursday, state lawmakers passed a plan to create a new immigration office in North Dakota.

Senate Bill 2142 will create an office of legal immigration that is affiliated with the state commerce department.

Senator Tim Mathern wrote the bill as a way of helping North Dakota recruit legal immigrants to come to the state and work.

So far, the office would include two staffers who would also advise the governor and start a pilot program to help businesses in the state hire.

“These are people who have work authorization in the United States, have already legally entered and legally remain here or we help them with that legal process. Our employers have obligations the I-9 form, to make sure they are not hiring undocumented persons,” Rep. Zachary Ista said.

“This could affect North Dakota citizens who are looking for high-paying jobs or for people who are wanting a raise. Why isn’t this done with a premium and like workforce safety and other institutions?” Rep. Mike Schatz questioned on the House floor.

The state would fund around $485,000 to set up the new office.

The bill passed Thursday by a vote of 64-28.