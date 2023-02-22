(KXNET) — This month, a new board met for the first time to discuss plans for helping people recovering from drug abuse.

On Wednesday, the state legislature approved a plan to set up a fund to help pay for it.

House Bill 1447 would set up an opioid lawsuit settlement fund.

North Dakota is expected to receive between $60 and $70 million from lawsuits over the next two decades. But 70% of that money must be used to help treat substance abuse.

“This funding and that 70% could be used to enhance those voucher services,” said Representative Robin Weisz.

Another 20% of the money must be spent on prevention, with the remaining 10% funding other resources.