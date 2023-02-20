BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — House lawmakers have discussed a new plan for post-conviction relief in the state, and it promises to make our criminal procedure process easier for both our courts and everyday people.

House Bill 1087 states combining summary disposition and dismissal into a single statute makes it more difficult to understand, which is the case right now in our state. Both being together in one statute has confused a lot of people in North Dakota’s legal system.

For that reason, the state legislators want to split the statute in half, giving one to summary disposition and the other to summary dismissal. So what is the difference between summary disposition and dismissal? Basically, one is the court’s motion, and the other involves one of the parties.

The courts hope this will help streamline a lot of their procedures.