(KXNET) — More heated discussion happened Thursday afternoon regarding a change to North Dakota’s seat belt law.

Right now, people in the front seat have to buckle up, as well as anybody who’s under 18.

Senate Bill 2362 would require everybody in a car or truck to wear a seatbelt.

It would also give police, troopers, and sheriff’s deputies authority to pull someone over if they see a person not wearing a seat belt.

Supporters of the bill say right now, about 81% of people in North Dakota buckle up. They argue that passing this law would save about seven people every year.

The bill already passed by 17 votes in the Senate. Thursday, House lawmakers passed it with a vote of 53-38.