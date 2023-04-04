(KXNET) — A bill that would’ve given more power to police was a bit too far for some state lawmakers.

Senate Bill 2348 was written to combat a rising number of drivers who won’t pull over for police officers.

The bill would’ve allowed law enforcement to track down the car or truck they were after and ticket the driver $500, or compel the owner of the car to tell officers who was driving when the lawbreaking happened.

Legislators who opposed the plan argue people can’t be forced to participate in an investigation.

“We’ve been sliding away from law enforcement with a lot of our bills. We need to get back to backing the blue in this state,” said Rep. Pat Heinert.

“And most times,” continued Representative Dan Ruby, “if you have a crime, and somebody asks you, if law enforcement comes up and asks you were you at this place at this time and you say, ‘no I was not.’ You’re done.”

The bill would’ve applied in cities like Fargo, where police are not allowed to pursue fleeing drivers within city limits.