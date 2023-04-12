(KXNET) — This week, Governor Doug Burgum signed two bills related to transgender athletes playing sports in North Dakota.

Governor Burgum signed House Bills 1249 and House Bill 1489 which would prohibit transgender girls from competing on girls’ and women’s teams in high school and college.

Both bills passed the House and Senate with at least a two-thirds majority. Two years ago, Burgum vetoed similar legislation.

House lawmaker Brandon Prichard says the two bills are a victory for protecting girls, but he’s also waiting to see if the Governor will sign House Bill 1254, which would ban gender-changing surgeries for minors.

“Whereas the signature usually happens within three days, it’s either signed, vetoed, or led to go into law without a signature,” Rep. Prichard said. “It hasn’t even gone to his desk yet, we have word that the Governor’s office is waiting on that bill, they’re making it sit on the speaker’s desk and they don’t want to come to the Governor’s office to sign, that’s worrying to me, I think that there’s a plan with that.”

So far, House Bill 1254 is on the Speaker of the House’s desk.