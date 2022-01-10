House Majority Leader Chet Pollert will not seek re-election

House Majority Leader Chet Pollert (R-Carrington) announced Monday he will not be seeking re-election.

“Just thinking about how fortunate…sorry– I want to thank the House Republican caucus for electing me majority leader the last four years. I tell you what, it’s been the most challenging and the most difficult but I will say the most satisfying and also the most rewarding so you’re making me tough,” said Pollert.

He was first elected to the North Dakota House in 1998 and was elected Majority Leader in 2018.

Gov. Doug Burgum released a statement after Pollert’s announcement: “We are deeply grateful to Rep. Pollert for his more than two decades of service to the citizens of District 29 and his strong and steady leadership in the House.”

Pollert’s term will end when the newly elected representative from District 29 is sworn in during the organizational session in December 2022.