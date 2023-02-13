(KXNET) — The House of Representatives passed a bill that would protect students from “lunch shaming”, especially for those who can’t pay for lunch or pay their cafeteria debt.

House Bill 1494 states that a school may not deny a meal or give the student an alternative meal if he or she has an unpaid meal balance.

The bill would also prohibit schools from identifying a student who receives a free lunch, reduced-price lunch, or full-price lunch through any program. It would also prevent schools from limiting a student’s school participation, such as sports or field trips.

The bill will allow schools to send a letter home to the child’s parents regarding unpaid debt.

The bill passed with 89 yeas and one nay.