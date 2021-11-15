Housing is priority for upgrades at Theodore Roosevelt National Park

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Employee housing is a priority as officials make plans for improving and upgrading Theodore Roosevelt National Park’s aging facilities.

The park’s planning team is consulting with American Indian tribes and the State Historic Preservation Office about the long-range goals for North Dakota’s top tourist attraction.

Park Superintendent Wendy Ross has a proposed list of improvements that also include upgrades to administrative facilities, visitor centers, park entrances and parking.

Public comments on the plans are due by Nov. 30.

Ross says housing needs to be addressed and is “the No. 1 driver of improvements and deferred maintenance in the park.”