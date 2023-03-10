(KXNET) — Taking steps in a greener direction is the goal of many leaders in our country, including the president.

And some initiatives could impact our state’s economy.

The Biden administration announced earlier this week it is directing $6 billion in funding to speed decarbonization projects in energy-hungry industries like steel, aluminum, and cement.

In simple terms: it’s moving to reduce our carbon footprint.

Some say this could be a chance for more federal funding to come to North Dakota, which may benefit us in more ways than one.

“I look at it from the point of view of a new facility going up means more jobs and so for me, that’s a good thing reducing the carbon intensity, or the energy profile changing the energy profile of an industry does not mean fewer jobs. It most likely will mean more jobs. and I think that’s a good thing and that’s not counting the transit jobs that have to do with the actual construction of the new facilities or the modifications,” said Junior Nasah, a research engineer.

Meet Junior Nasah, a North Dakota Research Engineer with a focus on Energy and Carbon Management, who says this actually is not a bad thing, from a sustainable angle.

He says you have to think long-term about these projects.

“It’s a step in the right direction when it comes to CO2 mitigation and all that I usually look at it more from the sustainability aspect. If we can do anything with less or we can do anything smarter I always feel like that’s a better approach,” said Nasah.

Well, how does this affect the proposed carbon capture and sequestration projects in North Dakota, if it does at all?

“Actually, it will not. It’s complimentary. So, the capture projects have their own funding support that is being provided through the inflation reduction act Bill that’s where this project is. So, what the department of energy pretty much did is address the different problems while using different funding opportunities,” said Nasah.

He says even though the main goal is carbon reduction, the approaches are a little bit different.

“Carbon capture, you know, is power. it’s really on the electric sector when all of this is really on the industrial sector so the solutions would be a little bit different. Some industries installed in carbon capture might not be the smartest way to reduce the carbon footprint, so this is an opportunity for them to explore the other pathways,” said Nasah.

He says realistically our state would reap the benefits indirectly as opposed to directly unlike more energy-hungry industry states.

This is unless local refineries decide to make changes or adapt.

“One I strongly think could benefit, I don’t know if they have any plans are the refineries we have in the state that would fall under the chemical section of it, so if they have any plans to reduce their carbon footprint, they would be eligible,” said Nasah.

According to the Department of Energy, the Industrial Demonstrations Program will provide competitive grants to technology developers, universities, and others for up to 50% of the cost of projects that aim to cut emissions from several types of industries — including the production of chemicals, ceramics, and paper.

The program is part of President Joe Biden’s pledge to decarbonize the U.S. economy by 2050.

The funding comes from the infrastructure bill President Joe Biden signed in 2021, and the Inflation Reduction Act, he signed last year.