The severity of recent weather could be a threat to some bird species.

Casey Anderson, of North Dakota Game and Fish, said the most impacted species will be those that aren’t native to North Dakota.

Pheasants, for example, are not native birds and don’t have the ability to manage under certain conditions, unlike grouse, who are resilient in North Dakota weather.

Anderson says even with the severity of the storms, the winter season was not as hard on the bird population as it has been.

“From the first storm, we’ve heard very few people finding pheasants and things like that, that maybe didn’t make it. The nice thing was, you know, as we didn’t really have much winter up until that point, and so a lot of these animals on the landscape didn’t have like super winter stress that they were already dealing with. As long as they could get out of the wind for the few days it was going on, and things like that, they probably fared pretty well,” said Anderson.

The Game and Fish Department will start bird counts in the coming weeks for an official verdict on the population.