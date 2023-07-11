NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — When it comes to reading, North Dakota has room for growth.

According to the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction, only 44% of the state’s K-12 students are reading at grade level or above. To help bring this number up, reading specialists say we need to understand the science behind it.

The U.S. Department of Education suggests that reading doesn’t happen just by exposure to books. Reading must be taught. Teachers also found learning to read doesn’t happen in a bubble.

Scientists discovered we must develop certain parts of our brains and build connections between areas in the brain that weren’t connected before. This allows a child to learn how to read, write and learn other languages as well.

“Those connections happen as children interact with speech, with print, and with the response of adults and peers in their environment,” said Dr. Nicole Patton Terry, professor at Florida State University.

Teachers also say it’s important to read with your children, but you need to talk to them about the story as well. This will build their reading comprehension.

