NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Plenty of people vow to exercise more or lose a few pounds for New Year’s, but the cold North Dakota winters are a gloomy time to try to get outside.

Fortunately, fitness experts say you don’t necessarily have to join a gym to get some cardio in.

There are plenty of stretches, exercises, and products you can try at home, including resistance bands, which help keep your muscles active. They can be used in several ways.

“Running in place, anything basically to get your heart rate up. Anybody from youth all the way up to elderly can do all that kinds of stuff,” said ASK Fitness General Manager, Craig Kraft.

Kraft says you don’t need to go buy weights or bands, getting in shape can be as simple as taking the stairs or going for a walk.

If you don’t keep your body moving, you can run into health problems later in life.

“That’s the biggest key is people don’t understand that just simple movement and just getting that heart rate elevated makes a huge difference and puts years onto your life really. It doesn’t have to be fancy, it doesn’t have to be intricate or extensive,” added Kraft.

Most health experts recommend getting at least 30 minutes of moderate physical activity every day.

“Keeping your body in motion over time is going to just help keep those joints healthy, especially if we’re doing them with correct form, then we’re protecting those joints against injury, so it’s going to be easier to stand up, get down on the floor, all those things over time,” said Premier Movement Head Trainer/Nutrition Coach, Kyla Grandy.

Keeping up with your physical health is more than just keeping your body moving, you must focus on what goes into your body.

Experts say you should be eating roughly four fist-size portions of veggies a day, as well as drinking 60 ounces of water a day.