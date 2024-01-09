NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Public works department employees are often outside making sure the city’s streets are safe for us to drive on.

They tell us what they do to stay warm while on the job.

While sanding and plowing the roads they wear heavy coveralls, bibs, hats, gloves, and many equipment operators wear other layers underneath those. They also recommend winter boots and not just normal work boots.

There isn’t much room in those vehicles, so drivers keep their winter gear next to the driver’s seat.

Zach Grant says layers are important, and making sure you have the right clothing so you don’t risk getting frostbite.

“If your vehicle breaks down or something like that. Or you got to shut it off for some reason, it is good to have winter apparel. So you’re not exposed to the cold temps,” said Zach Grant, a street foreman for the City of Minot.

Grant says with these frigid temperatures their machines don’t really want to work properly. They have fuel additives that they put in, but sometimes the machines don’t like that frigid air.