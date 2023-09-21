NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The political landscape continues to heat up, especially with the next Republican debate coming next week.

A lot of issues have been discussed, including what to do with China.

North Dakota has been at the center of the issue, especially when it comes to land buying and trade.

You’ve seen it in just about every national headline news, and right here on KX News: What are we going to do about China? Many political leaders see China as the enemy.

When KX News last spoke with presidential candidate and North Dakota State Governor, Doug Burgum, he was strong on this stance, as he has been nationwide.

“China is our number one concern. They steal our IP. We’re in a cold war with China, and all the things that we have to do to protect our innovation in this country we need to do, but right now, they’re a total threat to our country and our future,” Governor Burgum said.

At the roundtable with the North Dakota DEM-NPL leaders are saying the complete opposite.

Patrick Hart says we need our relationship with China.

“I don’t necessarily think we should cut ties. Our economies are very much interconnected, and I think cutting ties would dishevel that even more. As I look at how the relationship with China impacts North Dakotans, I really think about the soybean market and the trade war that was started with Donald Trump in the previous administration which pretty much cut the price of soybeans from 12 or 13 down to seven,” said Hart.

He says to think about the money at stake for North Dakota in particular.

“So I think since the economies are so interconnected, really trying to decouple them is going to be a major mistake,” said Hart.

But many folks are worried about safety.

How do we keep this relationship strong, watch them, and keep our nation along with North Dakota safe?

“I really think that great relationships that stem not only from the president but the rest of the administration are the key to that with constant communication. So I think that President Biden’s done a very good job on that, and I think that we’re going to continue to see them doing all that they can,” said Hart.

From here, Cheryl Biller chimed in saying we shouldn’t refer to other countries as an ally or not, they are business partners.

“The kind of dichotomous or binary thinking that the Trump administration employed, and it’s not helpful. People are not people or countries are not either a friend or a foe. They are organizations or people or countries that we have some kind of relationship with. It is again, the Trump administration, destructive of our diplomatic core,” said Biller.

She shares the Biden Administration has had a lot to rebuild on since taking office.

“That part of our national security system, which is about keeping strong relationships with countries all across the world so that we can both know what’s happening in those places and then use that information to make sure that we are secure and safe,” Biller said.

Next, we will hear the DEM-NPL’s thoughts on Governor Doug Burgum’s run for president and gun laws.