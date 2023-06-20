NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The federal government is proposing to expand government-mandated drug pricing policies nationwide. According to one study by the company Vital Transformation, though, this could potentially cause significant job losses.

“Right now we have Medicaid, Medicare, and you have a $2,000 cap for Medicare part D according to the Inflation Reduction Act,” said Vital Transformation Spokesperson, Duane Schulthess. “So, what we have is that we put in a system under 2004-2004 the prescription drug benefit law that was passed in the U.S. Congress during the Bush Administration.”

One of the major reasons the Prescription drug benefit law was passed in 2004 was the overall competitiveness of the United States.

“The reason why we did this was we wanted to create incentives for U.S. bio-pharma,” continued Schulthess, “particularly around personalized medicine and advanced cancer treatments harnessing the error of the Genome. We no longer see cancer as one cancer. There are numerous types of cancers. Numerous breast cancers. We have all types of cancers, and what we find now is that there are very effective therapies.”

Schultess says we now have extremely effective gene therapies that help people battling cancer thanks to the Prescription drug benefit law.

“I think we are a victim of our own success,” he states, “and we are now rolling back a lot of these provisions.”

So what is the federal government planning to do now, almost 20 years after the Bush Administration law? According to Schultess, proposed Federal Government-Mandated Drug Pricing Policies in the Executive Branch Budget and Senate SMART Prices Act could do more harm than good. He breaks it down a little bit, especially when it comes to Intellectual Property Law.

“What this is is a bill that creates a generic drug when there isn’t necessarily one in the intellectual property law,” he explained, “rather than Congress dealing with the intellectual property law or some of the things they felt the IP law was being abused.”

Rather than Congress dealing with the intellectual property law, this would result in government-mandated drug pricing.

The study shows this act could cause a loss in Therapies, innovation, and ultimately job loss.

What would this look like in North Dakota? According to the study, we could see a loss of 50 to 78 direct biopharmaceutical industry jobs and a total loss of as many as 225 biopharma-supported jobs in the state.