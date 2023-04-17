(KXNET) — The USDA Plant Hardiness Zone Map shows us which temperatures plants have to survive in order to grow in a certain location.

This data is useful when deciding which plants will do best in your region, particularly those that will survive a harsh winter climate. It is the standard gardeners and growers follow.

The map divides the country into zones based on average extreme winter low temperatures.

North Dakota is divided into two major zones: one zone, where Dickinson and Bismarck lie, is in the -30-degree region, and the second zone, just north of Minot and Williston, lies in the -40-degree zone.

These are the temperatures a plant has to withstand in order to grow in the area. And North Dakota’s native plants are built to thrive here.

“The USDA Risk Management Agency will use these data for certain crop insurance parameters. One application is being able to forecast the spread of weeds or insects that might endanger agriculture,” said Dr. Peter Bretting from USDA.

Some native plants that are great for a garden in our state, and to attract pollinators, including perennial flowers, like White Snakeroot and the Prairie Onion.

Several tree species grow here as well, mostly by a water source.

For a list of native species to use in your garden or farm, click here.