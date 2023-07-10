NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — When dry spells hit the prairie, it can cause a drought. However, healthy soil can keep water in the ground, even during North Dakota’s worst droughts.

In Monday’s Eye on Ag & Energy, why the USDA calls healthy soil “water in the bank.”

Take a look at the above map.

The U.S. Drought Monitor depicts the location and intensity of droughts all across the country. As you can see, the yellow portion means those places are abnormally dry. The northeast corner of our state is experiencing a moderate drought. However, as you can see, the rest of the state is white, which means no dryness or drought is being experienced at this time.

There are ways to get your crops better prepared for dry spells. Farmers can store water underground, thanks to healthy soil. According to the Natural Resources Conservation Service, organic matter and living organisms provide soil to function properly, allowing it to take in, store, and deliver water to crops.

To keep your soil healthy, make sure there are earthworms, bacteria, and healthy fungi readily available to create macro-pores underground. In these spaces under the soil, water can flow and be stored there.

“I’ve gone 32 days without turning water on,” said farmer Scott Park, “So, that is just a great example of building up the soil and having the soil save you headaches, water use, or expenses.”

The USDA also states that by reducing tillage, growing cover crops, and diversifying rotations with animals and other crops, farmers can improve their soil’s health throughout the year.