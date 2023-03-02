BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — One bill in our legislature is hoping to impact some service members in our state. House Bill 1193 would allow officers or employees of the National Guard or federal service here in North Dakota or its political subdivisions to use military leave from their regular jobs to train for the National Guard and Reserve.

Representative Brandy Pyle says the need comes after the National Guard and Reserve added training drills on Fridays. The service members typically train on Saturdays and Sundays — but now adding Fridays to the mix, men and women are finding it difficult to take time off from their regular Monday through Friday jobs. She also says many members drive several hours to get to their service destination.

The proposed changes to the military leave would allow service members to work a regular job and fulfill their training responsibilities as well.