NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The art of casting a line and waiting for a pull on the other end is a timeless charm, even despite living in a world of hustle and bustle of technology.

According to a news release, fishing is more than just a hobby, it’s a cultural fabric of communities around the world.

It’s not about the catch — even though sometimes it is — but it’s about camaraderie, connections, and moments with nature’s beauty.

August is National Fishing Month, and new research done by Mr. Gamble, an online comparison site, searched the realm of fishing and found the states with the highest number of license holders.

So, where does North Dakota lay in terms of fishing licenses? Well, the state has the fifth highest amount of licenses per 100 population.

Our state has a total of 207,806 total fishing license holders, so that’s 26.8 per 100 population.

Lake Sakakawea and Devils Lake are the most popular spots for walleye and northern pike fishing.

Our neighboring states are right by us. Montana is third with 37.9 per 100 population. Minnesota is sixth with 24.8 per 100 population. And South Dakota is seventh with 24.8 per 100 population.