NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Powerful storms can bring snow, wind, ice, and rain. They can wreak havoc on a number of things, including the power to your home.

MDU told KX News, that so far no power outages have been reported in any of MDU’s coverage areas due to this storm.

But it’s not to say it still can’t happen, with more of this storm still to come.

Mark Hanson says freezing rain and high winds are usually what cause power lines to fall, resulting in power outages.

Since we haven’t seen much of that since this storm started, crews are carrying on with their regular work.

There are a number of crews standing by if anything does happen.

Hanson says his brave linemen are ready and equipped for anything.

“Locally, everyone will be ready. And if it’s going to be a more concentrated storm, We can bring other linemen in from other parts of our service territory. Today is like every day for MDU. Just keep providing our customers with safe and reliable service. That’s the mission every day,” said Mark Hanson, the spokesman for MDU.

If you do happen to come upon a fallen power line, always assume it’s live. Report it and don’t go near it.

