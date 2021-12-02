How much did the legislative special session cost taxpayers? Over $301,000

BIMSARCK, N.D. (AP) — Figures released to The Associated Press show costs incurred by taxpayers for North Dakota’s special five-day legislative session so far total just over $301,000.

About $316,000 was budgeted for the session.

Legislative budget analyst Allen Knudson says 11 of the Legislature’s 141 members had not submitted lodging and mileage expenses as of Thursday.

He says the final cost of the special session is expected to be close to the amount estimated.

Legislators make $189 daily while in session.