NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — According to the state, violent crime in 2022 went up over 10% from the previous year. And now, North Dakota is working with the Department of Justice to find the best ways to fight against violent crime.

Violent crime consists of murder, sexual assault, robbery, aggravated assault, and human trafficking. Each one of these crimes is a felony, and if you are convicted of any of them, they can cost you years in prison –or even the rest of your life. U.S. Attorney’s Offices in North Dakota and in the rest of the country are currently working together to prosecute all elements and aspects of violent crime, including its elements. The illegal drug and gun trade creates a ripple effect in our communities, which spikes the number of violent crimes that occur.

“We have also accelerated our efforts to fight gun violence on every front,” said U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland in a release from the Department of Justice. “From cracking down on criminal gun-trafficking pipelines to updating regulations to deepening our partnerships with state and local law enforcement.”

North Dakota has put its own share of effort into prosecuting violent crimes. Violent Crime arrests have gone up over 7% over the last year — and the state plans to keep this crime-fighting momentum going in North Dakota.