NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Teachers for our kids are not just in our schools. They actually start at home.

Parents are their children’s first teachers, and the U.S. Department of Education wants to support the power of parent partnership with educators in North Dakota and across the country.

The department says there are five ways parents can best support teachers this school year.

Engage in Your Child’s Learning work with them every day. Create Healthy Habits, whether it’s reading or eating well. Donate Classroom Supplies — see which supplies can be helpful in both the school and home environment. Provide At-home learning resources, like fun learning exercises with the family. And finally, communicate with your kids’ teachers often.

“We all want the best for our children. That’s why we got to build strong, stable roots in our homes and in our communities,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

Another good takeaway for parents is to remember to build your child’s self-confidence.

Give them a hug when they leave for the day and be present in their wins and losses.

That is great for self-esteem and their educational development.