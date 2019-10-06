How Old is Too Old to Drive?

WDAY (FARGO, N.D.)– A crash caused by a 92-year-old driver in Otter Tail County is leaving some asking how old is too old to drive.

The American Automobile Association says over in Minnesota, everyone, including seniors, have to renew their licenses every 4 years.

Here in North Dakota, it’s every 6 years, but it drops to 4 once you turn 78. AAA reps say drivers tend to be more cautious as they get older.

AAA Spokesman Gene Ladoucer explains, “Oftentimes, what we see is that drivers, as they get a little bit older, they’re self-policing. If they feel unsafe in certain situations, they’ll avoid those situations in the future.”

Gene says older drivers are typically involved in fewer crashes than any other age group.

