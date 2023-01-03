NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — KX News’s Lauren Davis interviews Dr. James Rogers, the extension specialist for forage crops production for North Central Research Extension Center about how ranchers and their livestock can thrive in the winter.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Today's Top Stories
Latest Videos
Featured on KXNET.COM
Latest Local News
Latest Local Sports News
Latest State News
Latest National News
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now