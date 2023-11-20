NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — If you’re planning to drive rather than fly this Thanksgiving, there are a few important things to keep in mind when you’re hitting the road.

According to AAA, over 90% of Thanksgiving travelers will be driving, and if you’re trying to travel efficiently, try to avoid Wednesday afternoon.

“If you’re going through major metro areas like the twin cities,” explained AAA’s Gene LaDoucer, “in Denver, Chicago, and those types of areas, we’re expecting to see considerable congestion on Wednesday afternoon. That’s going to be the busiest time with commuter traffic combined with holiday travelers. If you can get going earlier in the morning — before 11 a.m. or after 6 p.m. — that’ll be useful, or travel on Thanksgiving day itself. “

While it’s important to think about the other cars on the road this week, it’s also essential to keep an eye on your own. Before heading out, though, don’t forget to check your car to make sure it can get you to where you need to go.

“Make sure you give your car a once over before you’re hitting the road,” LaDoucer added. “Have your battery checked, and make sure your tires are properly filled and in good shape. AAA expects to rescue about 360,000 people stranded on the roadsides during the Thanksgiving holiday, and most of those will be dealing with battery issues or tire issues — so if you can get those taken care of before hitting the road, your travels will likely be considerably better.”

AAA says the Midwest region has the highest percentage of people looking to travel this Thanksgiving.