NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — According to the Agriculture Census, 8,771 farmers are first-time farmers in North Dakota. That’s about 20% of all ag producers in our state.

According to the Burleigh County NDSU Extension, if you’re a first-time farmer, don’t just grow one crop. Grow more than one, and always look at the markets. Ag agents say look at what sells really well in our state and start there.

“In terms of, yeah, the west versus the east, west you’re going to see a lot more on the small grain side or things that are a little bit more drought tolerant type crops versus stuff on the eastern side of the state. You’re going to see type crops versus stuff on the eastern side of the state. You’re going to see more of those corn and soybean-type crops,” said Tyler Kralicek, the Extension Agent for Agriculture and Natural Resources at the NDSU Extension in Burleigh County.

Ranching requires land and purchasing cattle, which is a lot of money upfront. The same goes for farming, but the capital needs to be available year-round too.

North Dakota does offer programs and financial aid for first-time ag producers. To check out some of those programs, click here.