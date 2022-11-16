NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Holiday decorations will be going up soon if they aren’t already, but here’s what you can do to stand out from the rest.

Christmas lights and a tree are standard for the holidays, but flowers can really make your house pop this holiday season.

During the holidays, there aren’t really any specific flowers that sell more than others.

However, centerpieces for tables are a hot commodity.

A way to bring the smell of the holidays into your house is to pair flowers with pine cones.

“Pinecones and Christmas bulbs and glitter leaves and berries and all sorts of, so to speak artificial things and then we added fresh flowers also so it will last through the holiday season. We have a lot of people that end it out as gifts or for their own table, just so they have that Christmas smell in their house,” said Flower Central Owner, Niki Brose.

Flower sales have spiked around holidays in the past years, so make sure to get your mother or that special someone a gift that will brighten up the house.