NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Mother’s Day is May 14, and women account for two-thirds of all Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease.

According to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA), they are sharing five tips to help celebrate the day with someone who is living with Alzheimer’s disease or another dementia-related illness.

“Mother’s Day is a time to honor the special mother figures in your life, and if your loved one lives with dementia, it can continue to be special with a few adaptations,” said AFA’s Director of Educational and Social Services, Jennifer Reeder, LCSW. “Following a few steps can help you celebrate your special person and the bond you share in a dementia-friendly manner.”

Here are five ways families who are impacted by dementia can celebrate Mother’s Day with their loved ones:

Reminisce together. Looking at old photos and describing them to your loved ones can help to bring joy and comfort to them, even if they can’t remember the names. Avoid asking “Do you remember?” or similar questions as they make them embarrassed or ashamed. Adapt old favorites. If the person loved going to a certain restaurant, but can no longer go, order-in food from that restaurant instead. If they can’t play a musical instrument, listen to their favorite music. Create new memories. Quality time is sometimes the best Mother’s Day gift. If you’re planning an activity, make sure it’s strength-based and person-centered and incorporates what the person can do. Focus on joyful things and let go of things that seem to be stressful. Flowers are a gift with therapeutic benefits. While flowers are a very popular gift, they can be especially good for someone who lives with dementia, as the scent helps improve mood, promote positive feelings, and stimulate the brain. Make your own Mother’s Day card. Write a card and read it out loud to them, even if they can’t grasp the full meaning, the act of writing and communicating your love can help lift your own spirits.