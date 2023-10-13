NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Holidays are coming, and you may have a mattress that needs a desperate wash before your family comes for a sleepover.

According to SleepFoundation.org, there are easy ways to get almost anything out of that mattress.

These recipes all use household ingredients like baking soda, white vinegar, dish soap, liquid laundry detergent, hydrogen peroxide, and a cleaner of your choice. You’ll also need cleaning cloths, a toothbrush, and possibly a spray bottle.

You’ll find the three most common stains below, but you can visit this website to find other stains to get rid of.

Minor Stains

You should absorb any liquid by dabbing it with a clean cloth. Do not rub the stain, that will push liquids further into the mattress. Apply a small amount of any cleaner. Good cleaning ingredients include distilled white vinegar, hydrogen peroxide, baking soda, laundry detergent, and dish soap. Blot any extra moisture with a dry cloth. You should use a light-colored cloth to avoid any color bleeding into the mattress. Sprinkle baking soda on the area and leave it for several hours. This absorbs liquids and odors. Vacuum up the baking soda. If you need to, reapply the baking soda, leave, and vacuum again. Let the mattress dry for at least eight hours to prevent mold and mildew growth. You can use a fan to speed up the process.

Blood

Fresh Blood

If blood is still on the mattress, apply a small amount of a cleaning solution. Popular choices are diluted hydrogen peroxide, diluted white vinegar, and baking soda. Let that solution sit for just a few minutes. Use a cold, wet cloth to blot up the cleaning solution. Then blot with a dry cloth to remove any extra liquid. Repeat as many times as needed. Let the mattress dry for at least eight hours.

Dried Blood

Choose an enzyme cleaner or hydrogen peroxide solution. An at-home hydrogen peroxide cleaning solution usually calls for making a paste with cornstarch or baking soda. Dampen with cold water. Apply the enzyme cleaner or hydrogen peroxide solution. Let that sit for 15-20 minutes. Use a cold, wet cloth to blot away the solution. If the stain is stubborn, you can use an old toothbrush with the solution. Rub lightly from the outer edge of the stain inward to prevent it from spreading. Blot with a dry cloth to remove extra liquid. Repeat if it’s needed. Let the mattress dry for at least eight hours.

Urine

Fresh Urine

With a clean cloth, blot the area to remove extra liquid, avoid rubbing as that can make it spread. With a spray bottle, make a mixture of equal parts water and white vinegar. Spray the stain. Blot the area again with a clean, dry cloth to remove extra moisture. Sprinkle baking soda over the wet area, and let that sit for eight hours to absorb the moisture and smell. Vacuum the baking soda and look for any remaining stains. Repeat if it’s needed.

Dried Urine

Fill a spray bottle with a mixture of 8 ounces of hydrogen peroxide, 3 tablespoons of baking soda, and a few drops of liquid laundry detergent or dish soap. Spray the stain generously, and let it soak for eight hours. There should be a baking soda residue layer as it dries. Vacuum the baking soda and look for any stains that remain. Repeat as many times as needed.