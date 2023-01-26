(KXNET) — Getting your necessary vitamins may be something people don’t pay much attention to. We have several vitamins we need to help keep our bodies functioning.

Those necessary vitamins are Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Vitamin E, Vitamin K, and B Vitamins.

And a study shows the most sought-after vitamin in North Dakota is vitamin D. Especially during the winter months.

It’s another snowy day in Bismarck and there is no sun in sight which is why it’s so important to get your vitamin supplements from vitamin stores

The store is called Nustrishop and is owned by Kryssy Johnson and her husband. They opened their store in October.

“He is from here originally and we moved back to this area in October but he is definitely not new to this industry,” said Johnson

Johnson says it’s especially important to make sure you are keeping up with your vitamins during this time of year.

“One of the biggest things is your immune system. Boosting that up. Everyone knows the cold and flu season rolls up. So if your immune system is going to be during that you are going to be at more risk for things,” said Johnson.

Plus vitamins such as Vitamin D are linked to our mental health as well.

“It can affect your moods. People can get seasonal depression during these months. So you really need to be giving your body everything it needs,” said Johnson.

If you are feeling fatigued or you’re not feeling like yourself, it’s important to check with your doctor to see if you are vitamin deficient. And see what vitamins you should add to your diet.