NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Starting your car in the morning can be one of the most stressful parts of your day.

The cold temperatures we receive in our state can wreak havoc on our cars, sometimes causing them not to start when we need them.

In cold temperatures, car fluids thicken. This includes oil, power steering, antifreeze, transmission, and brake fluids.

“When it’s this cold out, your oil tends to almost double in thickness, as far as the car turning over when it’s very cold, also if you’re not from here and you just moved up here and your antifreeze is not the right strength, you run the risk of the coolant freezing in your block and cracking the block of your engine,” said The Muffler Shop Owner, Joe Klein.

Cold weather is rough on your car’s battery, freezing temperatures make the battery work harder to start the car.

Car batteries produce less current, or electrical power, when it’s cold.

To avoid this problem, it is a good idea to start your car and let the engine run idle for a couple of minutes to ensure that everything is working properly.

“Usually around here we see a lot of issues with vehicle batteries freezing up and power steering pumps blowing due to the cold and just not being able to run like they should, vehicles being outside, the cold just messes with a lot of stuff,” added The Muffler Shop Diesel Technician, Cody Morgan.

Experts say an investment in a block heater for your car would be wise.

Engine block heaters can prevent your car from seizing in the coldest weather thanks to a device that warms the engine and its associated fluids.

“It’s very important to have a block heater, if you don’t, you risk your car not only starting, it can also flood, and then you’d end up having to pay a tow charge to tow it to a shop, so it dries out and have to change the plugs and do other things to get it running again,” said Klein.

It’s also important that your gas tank doesn’t get too low. A general rule of thumb in this weather is to never let your car get below half a tank.

Klein says that salt and sand can stick to your car, especially the undercarriage, causing corrosion.

So be sure to wash your car frequently during the winter months.