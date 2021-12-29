How to prevent frostbite, and what to do if you get it

A woman walking the half mile from the Chicago Aquarium to the Adler Planetarium braces in a stiff wind and blowing snow off Lake Michigan, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

As the temperatures stay low, your risk of frostbite goes up.

Frostbite happens when your skin is exposed to freezing temperatures for too long. The length of time the skin can endure the cold depends on just how cold it is.

If someone has frostbite, they should use warm water to gradually thaw the skin and if they lose feeling or have skin discoloration, they should seek medical care right away.

The injury prevention coordinator at Trinity Health says prevention is key and recommends people bundle up regardless of how long they plan to be outside.

“The frostbite cases mostly that are seen across the country, and here at Trinity as well, are people who weren’t prepared to be outside for a long period of time. They didn’t think they’d be outside whether it’s they had a fall and couldn’t get up, or something that would be that they were just outside for longer than they thought they would be,” said Amber Emerson.

Emerson says if you’re traveling, you should keep a winter survival kit in your car, keep your cell phone charged and have extra clothing.