NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Getting outside is a great way to get some Vitamin D, be active, and even reduce stress. But there is something you should be cautious of during your time in the summer sun besides those pesky mosquitos — and that’s sun safety.

Many skin cancers are caused by too much exposure to ultraviolet light, also known as UV, which is damaging to skin cells. As the sun produces this light, there are some precautions you should take before going outside — including wearing sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher and wearing a hat with a broad brim.

“We want to cover those ears and the sides of the face, sunglasses, and clothing,” said Trinity Health Dermatologist, Mary Logue, “especially fishing style shirts and rashguard type swimming shirts, they have like built-in technology called UPF, which is a universal protective factor. The color, the weave, all of those things are made specifically to be more than just your average t-shirt and protect even more from the sun.”

Logue says babies six months and younger should not wear sunscreen, and they shouldn’t be out in the heat or direct sun exposure. For babies six months and older, she also advises to be cautious of the temperature outside, and apply a very good layer of mineral-only sunscreen along with UPF swimwear, hats, and glasses. Sunscreen should be reapplied every 30 to 45 minutes.

Logue says it’s also important to not forget that you can get UV exposure in tanning beds and sun lamps and to try and minimize exposure to these items as well — and if you notice anything concerning on your skin, to contact a dermatologist immediately.