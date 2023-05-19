A woman hired to maintain two hog confinement sites has been arrested after officials discovered over 1,000 dead pigs. (Getty Images)

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — In every pig herd, there is a serious risk of disease spreading. Whether you have only a couple of pigs or run a commercial operation, you need to know all the diseases that can make them sick.

So, what do you need to look out for among your pigs?

According to Healthy Farms/Healthy Agriculture, you should put measures in place that will decrease your risk of disease.

Inspect your pigs at least once a day, and always separate sick pigs from healthy ones. If you see a strange illness or unexpected death, you should talk to a vet.

And if you can, provide access to a weatherproof shelter.

“For breeders and producers, they will know that once you have a disease, many times you have production losses, and with PRRS, we know there’s $642 million production losses per year in the United States alone,” said Dr. Joan Lunney of USDA.

Make sure your pigs have clean, fresh drinking water, and remember to remove ice from their water in the winter months. Also, get your pigs to exercise regularly to avoid obesity and constipation.