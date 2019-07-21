How to Spot a Fake Check

WDAY (FARGO, ND)– Experts say we need to be on the lookout for fake checks.

KX News is putting you first, and we sat down with a local bank to figure out how to spot these bad checks.

They tell us 90 percent of fake checks have a low check number in the top right corner. They say other ways to tell is if the signature looks digital and the edges of the check are smooth.

Gate City Bank’s Patty Blozinski says to especially watch out for these when you’re giving something to the person who’s giving you the check.

The Senior VP of Fraud explains, “You were expecting maybe 500 dollars because you were selling something and they gave you a check for a thousand and they’re asking you to send the rest back in the form of a money order or a cashier’s check or gift cards, those are all red flags.”