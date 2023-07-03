NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Tuesday is a time for celebration, and in honor of the Fourth of July, many will be gathering for cookouts and large fireworks displays. However, as Safe Kids Bismarck-Mandan coordinator Alyssa Preszler notes, it’s always important to stay safe during the holiday, and even more so when children are involved.

“Thing with fireworks is that none of them are necessarily safe,” she said.

According to Preszler, there are many risks that come with allowing children to play with fireworks or from small families using them. Her recommendation for parents who have younger kids is to attend a professional fireworks show instead of purchasing their own.

“Go see a public fireworks display,” she recommended. “The recommended thing is usually glow sticks, especially with those little kids. They can be just as fun, they light up in the dark, and you can make bracelets and stuff. You can also choose some smaller ones for kids that are a little bit safer than some others — like the little snaps that you throw or some colored smoke balls.”

Not all fireworks associated with children are created equal, however. Sparkles are very popular among kids, but as it turns out, they’re actually quite dangerous for children. According to Preszler, sparklers can heat up to 1,200 degrees.

“That’s hot enough to melt glass,” she noted. “Sparklers are usually given to kids, but they actually count to up to a third of the injuries to kids under the age of five. If you hand a little kid a sparkler, and they see it flashing, they get afraid — and they will either drop it or run away with it. That’s really hot, and can cause serious burns.”

Preszler says if a firework doesn’t go off, to never look down into the firework — and take the proper steps to defuse it.

“Just pick it up and put it in a bucket of water, or douse it with a bucket of water,” Preszler advised. “That’s what I like to do just to make sure that there is nothing that is going to go off in it, and then you can throw it away.”

And as much as we all enjoy fireworks shows, during holidays like these that involve loud noises, it’s important to be mindful of our local veterans. According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, 7% of war veterans suffer from PTSD. However, there are plenty of pieces of advice available for veterans who may start to feel anxious during the fireworks shows. Here are a few tips in case things begin to get overwhelming.

Remind yourself where you are and what is happening around you.

Change the body’s temperature, for example, by taking a cold shower or using ice packs.

Schedule meaningful activities you enjoy.

And prioritize your mental health and seek treatment if you are feeling overwhelmed.

Our pets can have negative reactions to fireworks, too. According to Furry Friends Rockin Rescue, more pets run away on the 4th of July weekend than any other weekend throughout the year.

Pet Amber Alert states that animal control officials around the country experience a 30-60% increase in lost pets between July 4 and July 6. Furry Friends suggests walking your pet before dark and keeping your pets indoors with windows and doors secure.