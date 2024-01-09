NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — We can expect to see the temperatures drop well below zero this week, but how could some people stay warm at their house during these times?

One resident shares some helpful advice on how to stay warm indoors.

Keeping your doors and windows insulated will help, along with checking all the vents in your house.

Having an alternate source of heat such as a heater is a plus, just make sure it isn’t gas-powered.

Working in his shop staying warm is just one of his hobbies and he walks the mall in this weather.

Wayne Miller shares what he did back then when the freezing temps headed our way.

“When you were young you went and did whatever you wanted. You went where you went and you had a shovel with. If you got stuck you got out with a shovel. or you had friends with to help push,” said Miller.

Miller says he would rather have cold temperatures and not 30-degree weather because the snow won’t stick.