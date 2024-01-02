NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The winter chill in the peak cold and flu season marks a challenging time with the rise of respiratory illnesses.

According to a news release, a nutrition expert, Dr. Michael Garko, emphasizes the immune system’s role as the primary defense against these illnesses.

Dr. Garko wants to share practical, easily adoptable strategies to enhance your immunity and navigate cold and flu season.

Respiratory virus activity is very high right now, and hospitals across the country are grappling with that surge.

This situation is worsened by lower-than-ideal vaccination rates against COVID-19, flu, and RSV.

The combat the “triple threat” Dr. Garko shares these five strategies.

People can prioritize a balanced diet with Vitamin C-rich foods, as well as zinc for immune health. People should also drink an ample amount of water. Getting enough sleep is crucial, as it helps with recovery and the proactive strengthening of the immune system. Managing stress is another thing that can help the immune system. People can try relaxation techniques like meditation, yoga, or deep breathing. Take natural supplements like Echinacea, elderberry, and Vitamin D.

“It’s possible to enhance our immune resilience at any age,” Dr. Garko said. “Lifestyle changes and the right nutritional balance are pivotal. There’s no ‘one size fits all,’ but by understanding our bodies and addressing deficiencies, we can significantly boost our defenses.”