NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The flu season typically takes place during the colder months, with peaks starting in December and lasting until February, meaning that early December is a perfect time to learn more about the disease and how to best combat it.

Influenza is categorized by the CDC as a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses that infect the nose, throat, and lungs.

However, as painful as these symptoms can be, Sanford Health MD Vanessa Magstadt notes that they are easy to identify.

“Signs and symptoms of influenza are upper respiratory type symptoms,” Magstadt explained. They can range from fevers and headaches to coughs, upper respiratory congestion, and mucus production.”

As easy as these symptoms are to point out, Dr. Magstadt also states that they can be treated with little trouble.

“When you have influenza,” she stated, “stay hydrated. You can also use over-the-counter medications like Ibuprofen and Tylenol to help combat things like body aches and fevers. You can use decongestants and cough suppressants, but we really want you to expel the virus. And We’d rather you just hydrate, eat well, sleep well, and give your body the rest that it needs.”

While there are plenty of ways to recover and protect yourself when faced with the flu, the easiest way to combat the disease is, of course, to simply stop it from spreading.

“To reduce the spread of influenza,” said Magstadt, “we want you to make sure that you are covering your mouth and nose when you are sneezing or coughing. Make sure you’re using really good hand hygiene and handwashing techniques, and that you’re using warm soapy water for the appropriate amount of time. “

According to the CDC, North Dakota had 108 new influenza cases last week. So far, there have been 453 reported cases here in the state — 284 of which were classified as Influenza A.