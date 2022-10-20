NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Car seat safety is important, especially during the winter months in North Dakota.

Bulky winter coats are a must when you live in the state but those coats aren’t necessarily safe when you have to put your child in a car seat.

The danger of putting a child with a bulky coat in a car seat is the straps will be tight on the coat but not the child’s body.

Experts say this can cause unsafe gapping and a lack of security. A good rule to keep in mind is to strap before you wrap.

“You can take a blanket and kinda put it around them and you can also use a car seat cover on the rear-facing only car seats as long as it doesn’t interfere with the harness system,” said Child Passenger Safety Program Director, Dawn Mayer.

Experts say it’s very important for new parents and seasoned parents to stay up to date with car seat safety.