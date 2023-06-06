NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — According to the North Dakota Attorney General’s Office, in 2022, there were more than 49,000 crimes committed in North Dakota.

We always talk about those who committed the crime, but we rarely talk about the victims and the people impacted by these criminal acts.

The Department of Justice is reminding everyone of the programs available to help victims, both federally and in our state.

North Dakota offers several options for both compensation and services. So, who qualifies as a victim?

According to the state, you qualify if:

You are innocent and have been physically or emotionally injured in a violent crime in North Dakota and required medical care.

You also qualify as a victim if you are a North Dakota resident injured by an act of terrorism in a foreign country.

If you are a dependent of a homicide victim, you also qualify.

And individuals who assume responsibility for funeral and/or medical expenses of a homicide victim.

It’s not easy for victims and survivors to come forward, but it’s important to know that you’re not alone.

“This is not a small thing. Don’t ever, ever underestimate the power of your presence,” said Kristina Rose, the director of the DOJ’s Office for Victims of Crime.

When it comes to financial assistance for victims in North Dakota:

Wage loss is limited to no more than $300 per week. Allowable funeral expenses are limited to $5,000. And total recovery may not exceed $25,000.

For a full list of all the resources offered to victims in North Dakota, click here.