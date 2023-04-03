(KXNET) — Now that the state is getting more heavy snow and blizzard conditions, Xcel Energy is scheduling employees to work to get the lights back on quickly if customers lose power.

According to a news release, Xcel Energy also has tips people can use to stay safe, report outages, and stay informed during the storm.

Xcel Energy is increasing staffing levels and putting operational plans in place to make sure employees are available and able to respond to outages that could happen.

Losing power is a major inconvenience, so they are planning and preparing for any weather that could cause an outage. Crews are ready to restore service to customers as quickly as possible.

Report your outage

Customers can help them get a start on power restoration by reporting outages. Customers can do so by:

Going to the My Xcel Energy mobile app

Going online

Calling 1 (800) 895-1999 and following the prompts.

Stay informed

If an outage happens, you can stay informed through the My Xcel Energy mobile app or visit the website.

The website has an outage map that gives information about how many customers are out of power and how long restoration could take.

People can also stay informed on their Facebook and Twitter pages.

Meter safety

Xcel strongly recommends that you keep your natural gas meter clear by removing snow or ice from on and around the meter, associated piping, and the roofline above.

Build-up can interfere with the flow of gas to and from the meter and snow can prevent the meter from operating correctly by stopping the flow of gas.

Having snow on the meter could also lead to a loss of service and freezing of the inside of pipes.

People should also have a clear path to the gas meter for quick access in case of an emergency.

Other ways

Stay away from downed power lines Always assume an electric line on the ground or near the ground is energized and dangerous. Never, ever touch or move a downed power line. If you see one, leave the area and immediately report it by calling 1 (800) 895-1999.

Build a home emergency kit You should include these items in that kir: Xcel Energy phone numbers: 1 (800) 859-1999 for residential, 1 (800) 481-4700 for business Battery-powered radio or tv Flashlights Batteries Back-up phone chargers A phone that doesn’t need electricity Non-electric alarm clock Bottled water and nonperishable food Manual can opener First aid first Extension cords (for partial outages) Manufacturer’s instructions on how to manually open power-operated doors (like garage doors)

Heating safety If you use a space heater, make sure you use it safely. make sure the label is showing and read the manufacturer’s instructions and warning labels. Inspect for cracks and broken plugs and connections. Turn it off if you’re leaving a room and don’t sleep with it on

Observe food safety Food safety is directly related to the temperature of the food, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. To keep refrigerators and freezers at a cool temperature, keep the doors closed as much as possible. A full freezer will stay cool for roughly two days, while a half-full freezer will stay cool for about one day.

