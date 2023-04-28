NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — People in North Dakota are no strangers to wildfires. Many factors have to be considered before a day can be deemed a high-risk fire day. And the weather plays a huge role in how quickly a fire can get out of control.

“We get a fire started and it also introduces itself to a really humid region it’s harder for the fire to keep burning. But in cases where we are 25% or lower, getting down to 10% humidity with high winds 35 miles an hour that’s a very elevated fire risk if we have little sparks,” said Chief Meteorologist, Amy Metz.

Once that fire does get started, it doesn’t take much for it to grow, especially when the sun is shining.

“It’s still going to be sunny and getting hotter that already adds to the airlifting into the atmosphere. So when we add wind on top of that when can get these embers going very very far away,” said Metz.

The embers aren’t the only thing to worry about though. With the strong North Dakota winds, the smoke from that wildfire can make it difficult to see in other parts of the state.

“If we have that moisture and that hazy fog in the sky it can make it very difficult to see so we might even see fog advisories or what’s called then haze technically,” said Metz.

The North Dakota Forest Service and meteorologists have ways to determine which days will be considered high risk. And officials with the Forest Service take preventative measures, when this happens.

“In that case here were have high fire danger sometimes we will pre-position our fire trucks around the state in areas where fires are more likely to happen,” said Beth Hill with the North Dakota Forest Service.

One of those days came in 2021 when a wildfire scorched 3,000 acres in Medora.

“That was an all-hands-on-deck situation. One because it was a high fire danger day. We had pre-position some resources in that area on that day,” said Hill. “I believe we also had some federal resources come too. Just because Theodore Roosevelt National Park is surrounding that area. So, they had an investment in that as well.”

Hill says one thing she appreciates about the people who live here is their resilience and how communities take care of one another. Especially during emergencies.

“Even landowners that were around some of the fires we had in 2021 they were helping out on fires that were near their land,” said Hill.

Now that warmer weather is here, Hill stresses the importance of making sure you do everything you can to prevent a fire.

“Just being aware of your activities while you are outside. If you have a campfire make sure it’s completely dead before you leave it,” said Hill.

As the saying goes: only you can prevent wildfires.