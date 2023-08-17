NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Are you financially ready for retirement when the time comes?

According to a survey by TopCashback.com, 61% of Americans do not feel prepared.

National Senior Citizens Day is coming up on August 21, so it’s time to start looking at your saving habits, especially those who are getting ready to retire.

No matter what age you are, it’s also important to keep track of your retirement goals. And with the cost of everything increasing, people need to save money wherever possible.

Thankfully, TopCashback’s experts shared four tips to help cut down on expenses.

Sign up for loyalty programs. Through these programs, you get rewarded for regular purchases. You can also get exclusive coupons and discounts by using a loyalty card or entering your phone number or email. Use the right credit care. Review the perks of your card’s program to see what category offers increased cash back or rewards, and make sure to use that card when shopping for those things. Stack your savings. Get into a habit of stacking coupons and deals when you can. Review your expenses regularly. By understanding how much you spend, you can see where you may be spending too much or too little. This could be something as simple as a subscription service. By canceling a service, you can save money in the long run.