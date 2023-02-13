(KXNET) — North Dakota found that the number of reports addressing abuse, neglect, or exploitation among our elderly grew by 19% in recent years, to about 3,000 reports a year.

Now, the state wants to push harder to protect these vulnerable adults.

Experts from the North Dakota Vulnerable Adult Protective Services say it’s easy to hide abuse among the elderly.

The older generation already suffers a lot of aches and pains, so spotting abuse can be difficult. That’s why communication is so important.

In North Dakota, it’s a requirement for some professionals to report elder abuse, especially those that work with them on a daily basis.

Caregivers, firefighters, pharmacists, and even dentists and dental hygienists have to report abuse if they see it.

If you notice an elderly person not answering for himself or herself, but instead communicating through one other person only, that may be a sign of abuse.

“Are the injuries that I’m seeing consistent with the mechanism? In other words, when I see a set of injuries do they seem to comport with what the person told me happened?” said Dr. Anthony Rosen, who is an emergency medical physician.

North Dakota’s Adult Protective Services is not an emergency service.

If you believe an elderly person is in immediate danger of serious injury, call 911 before making a report to the state.

To file an elder abuse report yourself, click here.