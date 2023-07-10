BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Although you might not like to think about it, back-to-school season is quickly approaching — and to help out, we’re starting a college prep series to make the decisions for your future a little bit easier.

In this introductory segment, KX News visited two local colleges to see how high schoolers can prepare.

Choosing which colleges to apply to and what to major in can be difficult decisions to make. It can often seem that if someone makes the wrong decision, it will ruin their life. However, educators and college staff want future students to know it’s okay not to have it all figured out right away.

“As students look for different colleges that they’re going to attend, I think it’s very important that they find a place that’s going to be a home for them,” said U-Mary Liffrig School of Education’s Dean, Dr. Rod Jonas. “There are different universities that offer the same major, but there’s often different cultures and different missions of each university and college–they need to find a place that they can call home. If they do that, they’re more apt to stay, because a lot of students change universities in their first two years, or maybe even change their major, which is fine. But if you initially find a place that is a place that you feel you can call home, more than likely, you’re going to be successful.”

One of the best things that you can do right now is to start lining up visits — which can help make your final decision a little bit easier.

“I always recommend that students come and visit the campus,” said Bismarck State College’s Dean of Enrollment Management, Karen Erickson. “It’s great to visit and explore campuses in the summer, but it’s also great to experience what it’s like when school is in session, the more traditional session, because of the hustle and the bustle — that energy you feel from a campus. It’s great to come on campus and experience that if you’re looking for that on-campus experience.”

In addition, leaders recommend that you look at the bigger picture — including making sure you’ll be able to get job offers in the career you’re looking at, and observing what the program for your potential major looks like at each prospective school. In addition, it can help to price each college out and think about the different scholarships or work-study opportunities that each one offers.

“There’s a lot of things that go into that college-going experience, that deciding factor,” continued Erickson. “I really encourage students to take it all in, but to think about their long-term goal, and how they want to get there– and affordability is a huge piece to that puzzle,”

Above all, leaders want students to relax, and to know that there are so many people who can help them in the decision-making process — such as parents, high school counselors, and college admissions counselors.

To learn more about how you or your children can best prep for college, stick around for the next part of the college prep series, which will air next Monday.