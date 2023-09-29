NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — An elected official is someone citizens look to for change, to follow their platform, and to make our state better.

So, what does the future look like for our election ballots? KX News spoke with State Senator David Hogue about his district in Minot and the rest of the state.

When asked what changes should be made to fix election issues, Hogue answered saying there aren’t many areas that need fundamental change when it comes to our state’s election process.

Right now, there is a petition pushing to ban electronic voting machines — only accepting paper ballots.

But Hogue says our election system is just fine.

“I don’t think they’re corrupted. I don’t think they’re prone to any significant errors. I know there’s a group of people that are initiating a constitutional measure. They want fundamental change to our election process. They want us to count ballots using humans, which I don’t support because I think that introduces too much uncertainty, too much human error,” said Hogue.

Regarding the election petition, to put it on the June 2024 primary ballot, signatures must be submitted by February 12, 2024.

For the November general election, the deadline is July 8, 2024.